‘Larry’ Badura, 73

Lawrence “Larry” R. Badura, 73, of Grand Island passed away on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 2 p.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Cathedral, with the Rev. James Golka celebrating. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed on the All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, with military honors provided by the United States Army and the United Veterans Honor Guard.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, with a Rosary at 7. CDC guidelines and social distancing will be followed for both the service and visitation; face masks are required.
Larry was born Jan. 14, 1947, the son of Donald and Louise (Tesmer) Badura, at Elba. The eldest of five children, he grew up in Ashton and received his education at St. Francis Parochial Elementary School, graduating from Ashton High School in 1965.
Following graduation, Larry enlisted in the United States Army. He was honorably discharged in 1967, after serving two years, including a one-year tour of duty as an infantry soldier in Vietnam. Larry was very proud to have served his country and was honored to be a member of a Vietnam Veterans Hero Flight to D.C.
In 1968, Larry was united in marriage to Nancy Roy. They made their home in Grand Island and were blessed with five children. Larry was employed by Redman Industries and Hoppe Lumber Company. He began his 39-year sales career with Carlson Systems in 1974, retiring in 2013. Larry was a true salesman at heart and was always on the lookout for “one heck of a deal.” He continued to own and operate LB Equipment and Storage.
Actively involved in the Heartland Public Shooting Park, Larry participated in shooting competitions and recruiting volunteers for many of the charity events. He was an avid hunter, especially deer hunting, and also enjoyed fishing. In his younger years you would find him on his Harley. Traveling was a great enjoyment, and he and Nancy, along with various family members, traveled throughout the States and went on several cruises and tours.
Whether in a lawn chair, a stadium seat or an auditorium bleacher, Grandpa Larry was there to watch his grandchildren’s sporting, musical and academic events. He was so proud of his children and grandchildren, teaching them all to work hard and to enjoy the benefits of a job well done.
Larry was a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral, the American Legion, VFW, NRA and the Saddle Club.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Nancy; two sons, Jay Badura of Rapid City, S.D., and Jeremy (Nicole) Badura of Lincoln; a daughter, Jina (Dr. Matthew) Byarlay of Lincoln; eight grandchildren, Alex and Alyssa Badura, Alexis, Allyson and Ashton Badura and Hayden, Graham and Elspeth Byarlay; two brothers, Phil (Linda) Badura and Richard Badura; and two sisters, Donna (Brad) Titman and Joannie (Scott) Leisinger.
He is also survived by brothers-in-law, Dave (Diane) Roy and Ken (Nancy) Roy; a sister-in-law, Tami (Bryan) Herald; a brother-in-law, Gary Chism; and many nephews, nieces and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two daughters, Janyice “Jan” and infant daughter, Catherine; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dean Lee and Diana Lee-Chism; nephew, Rick Lee; and parents-in-law, Robert and Beulah Roy.
Memorials are suggested to Disabled American Veterans or The American Cancer Society.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
