‘Larry’ Badura, 73

Lawrence “Larry” R. Badura, 73, of Grand Island passed away on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 2 p.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Cathedral, with the Rev. James Golka celebrating. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed on the All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, with military honors provided by the United States Army and the United Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, with a Rosary at 7. CDC guidelines and social distancing will be followed for both the service and visitation; face masks are required.

Larry was born Jan. 14, 1947, the son of Donald and Louise (Tesmer) Badura, at Elba. The eldest of five children, he grew up in Ashton and received his education at St. Francis Parochial Elementary School, graduating from Ashton High School in 1965.

Following graduation, Larry enlisted in the United States Army. He was honorably discharged in 1967, after serving two years, including a one-year tour of duty as an infantry soldier in Vietnam. Larry was very proud to have served his country and was honored to be a member of a Vietnam Veterans Hero Flight to D.C.