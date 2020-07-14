ELYRIA — Larry R. Barta, 80, of Elyria, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the Valley County Health System Hospital in Ord.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 17, at the Ord First United Methodist Church. Pastor Spencer Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in the Ord City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Ord Memorial Chapel. The family will not be present. Due to the COVID-19 virus funeral attendees need to use social distancing and facial masks are required.
Memorials are suggested to the Family’s Choice.
Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
