ELYRIA — Larry Ray Barta, 80, of Elyria passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the Valley County Health System Hospital in Ord.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the Ord First United Methodist Church. Pastor Spenser Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in the Ord City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursday at the Ord Memorial Chapel. The family will not be present. Due to the COVID-19 virus, funeral attendees need to use social distancing and facial masks are required.
Memorials are suggested to the family’s choice. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Larry Ray Barta was born Oct. 7, 1939, in Garfield County to Ludvik and Leona (Fox) Barta. He graduated from Burwell High School in 1958.
On April 30, 1961, Larry was united in marriage to the love of his life, Deanna Jean Johnson of Scotia. The couple began their lives together in Amelia and later settled in Elyria, where they raised their two daughters.
Larry was employed by the Valley County Roads Department for 40 years.
Larry was a leader for the Fort Hartsuff 4-H Club and served as the mayor of Elyria for several years. Larry was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved spending time with his family and watching his five grandchildren grow up.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Deanna; two daughters, Roberta Barta (Marvin Kinney) and Raylene and Jerry Crow; grandchildren, Brandi (Brandon), Justina (Bobbey), Tiffany (Gavon), Levi, Lindsey (Tyler); great-grandchildren, Alex, Ryker, Ayden and Quinn; and a brother and two sisters-in-law, Dale and Sherrill Barta and Shirley Barta.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Evelyn and Cliff McBride, Lola and Vern McBride and Zonna Barta; and two brothers and a sister-in-law, Dewane Barta and Melvin and Rita Barta.