Larry Hegwood, 86

Larry F. Hegwood, 86, of Grand Island, formerly of South Carolina, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.

Service and celebration of Larry’s life will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Air Force and United Veterans Honor Guard.

Larry was born July 27, 1934, at Platteville, Colo., the son of William and Breta (Ziemer) Hegwood. Larry began his school years in Denver and graduated from high school in Alliance. He attended Chadron State Teacher’s College for a year before attending the University of Nebraska Lincoln. Having a problem with funds he joined the U.S. Navy in April 1954, serving three years on the Destroyer USS Richard B. Anderson DD786 and one year at Camp David. In October 1959, Larry joined the U.S. Air Force. He served on many bases and spent a year in Thailand during the Vietnam War.