Larry Hegwood, 86

Larry F. Hegwood, 86, of Grand Island, formerly of South Carolina, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.
Service and celebration of Larry’s life will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Air Force and United Veterans Honor Guard.
Larry was born July 27, 1934, at Platteville, Colo., the son of William and Breta (Ziemer) Hegwood. Larry began his school years in Denver and graduated from high school in Alliance. He attended Chadron State Teacher’s College for a year before attending the University of Nebraska Lincoln. Having a problem with funds he joined the U.S. Navy in April 1954, serving three years on the Destroyer USS Richard B. Anderson DD786 and one year at Camp David. In October 1959, Larry joined the U.S. Air Force. He served on many bases and spent a year in Thailand during the Vietnam War.
While stationed in Denver, he married Peggy Joyce Crawford. The couple spent two years in Guam during Operation Rolling Thunder against the Viet Cong. They then relocated to Andrews Air Force Base in Washington, D.C., until Master Sgt. Larry Hegwood retired in July 1977. Following retirement, they moved to Myrtle Beach, S.C., where Larry was employed with Hilton Hotel as head of maintenance. Following Peggy’s death Dec. 30, 1991, and with nothing left in South Carolina, Larry moved to Grand Island to be closer to sisters, nephews and nieces.
He was a member of the VFW, American Legion, and Air Force Sargent’s Association Brotherhood of Laos, Cambodia and Thailand. Larry enjoyed fishing and having a few beers with friends. His family lovingly recalls that he was friend to all animals. He always had a pet squirrel, bird or stray cat that needed to be fed.
Survivors include his sisters, Jeanie Webster and Kathleen Hegwood; nephew, Mark (Deb) Brammer; nieces, Lois (Raymond) Mueller, Patricia Barker and Joyce Gonsuron, and many cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy; parents, “Bill” and Breta Hegwood; infant brother, Jerry; sisters, Joyce Brammer and Kristen Hegwood; and nephew, Steven Brammer.
Memorials are suggested to the family.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.