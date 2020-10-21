Larry Schwieger, 54

Larry D. Schwieger, 54, of Grand Island, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home, with Pastor Ray Stone officiating. Burial will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Larry’s services will be livestreamed for those who can’t attend on our YouTube channel at bit.ly/34dhotA or can be accessed through the link on his obituary on the funeral home website.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home. Memorials suggested to Central Nebraska Humane Society.
Larry was born July 29, 1966, in Grand Island to Kenneth and Janice Schwieger. He graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1984. He spent his career working in the restaurant business and loved the service aspect and meeting many people over the years. He was employed with Tommy’s Family Restaurant, Carlos O’Kelly’s, and for the past 13 years, with Perkins Restaurant. He was fondly known as the “Party Animal” by his friends. He enjoyed music, movies — especially Disney, decorating for Christmas and Coca-Cola collectibles.
He is survived by sisters, Teresa (Ray) Gibson of Grand Island and Cheryl (Randy) Boltz of Lincoln; brothers, Douglas Schwieger (Debbie Watson) of Lincoln and David (Valerie) Schwieger of Grand Island; brother-in-law, John Stromberg, of Mead, Colo.; nephews, John (Nastasha) Stromberg of Maplewood, Mo., Justin (Erin) Stromberg of Henderson, Colo., Jordon Stromberg of Mead, Colo., Preston Singer (Jessica Wagner) of Aurora, and Jackson Schwieger of Grand Island; great-nephews and niece, Kristian, Decker, Keaton and Robyn Louise Stromberg; uncles, Tom (Lupe) Sinner of Covina, Calif., and Steve Clark of Dannebrog; aunts, Anna Dice of Grand Island, Johnsie Sinner of Grand Island, Norma Sinner of Arapahoe, Harriet Sorgenfrei of Grand Island and Marlene Schwieger of Grand Island and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by parents; a sister, Robyn Stromberg; and a brother, Jody Schwieger.
Condolences can be left at www.livson.com
