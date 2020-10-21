Larry Schwieger, 54

Larry D. Schwieger, 54, of Grand Island, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home, with Pastor Ray Stone officiating. Burial will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Larry’s services will be livestreamed for those who can’t attend on our YouTube channel at bit.ly/34dhotA or can be accessed through the link on his obituary on the funeral home website.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home. Memorials suggested to Central Nebraska Humane Society.

Larry was born July 29, 1966, in Grand Island to Kenneth and Janice Schwieger. He graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1984. He spent his career working in the restaurant business and loved the service aspect and meeting many people over the years. He was employed with Tommy’s Family Restaurant, Carlos O’Kelly’s, and for the past 13 years, with Perkins Restaurant. He was fondly known as the “Party Animal” by his friends. He enjoyed music, movies — especially Disney, decorating for Christmas and Coca-Cola collectibles.