Larry Schwieger, 54

Larry D. Schwieger, 54, of Grand Island, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home with Pastor Ray Stone officiating.

Burial will be at the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home. Memorials suggested to Central Nebraska Humane Society. Condolences can be left at www.livson.com

He was born on July 29, 1966, at Grand Island.

