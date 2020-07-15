PHILLIPS — Larry Wayne Thornton, 79, of Phillips passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday at the Phillips Cemetery. Dan Naranjo will officiate. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to designate at a later date.
Larry was born on June 11, 1941, in Omaha to William and Margueritte (Schmill) Thornton. He was raised in the Omaha area and graduated from Omaha Benson High School in 1959.
He served in the United States Marine Corps Reserves.
He worked for the Eaton Corporation in Kearney, retiring in 1998 after more than 25 years of employment.
On April 29, 1989, Larry was united in marriage to Barb (Perrel) Hansen. They enjoyed running Gramps Antiques and going to auctions for many years.
Larry practiced Martial Arts and Tai Kwon Do in both Kearney and Grand Island. He achieved his third-degree black belt and his instructor certificate. In recent years he enjoyed practicing Tai Chi. Larry took great pleasure in going fishing, watching all Husker sports and spending time with his grandchildren.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Barb; Larry’s sons, Mike (Lesa) Thornton of Grand Island, Joe Thornton of Evanston, Wyo., Erik (Ruth Ann) Thornton of Rock Springs, Wyo., and Ken Thornton of Evanston, Wyo.; Barb’s children, Chris (Fred) Drummond of Lithia, Fla., and Jeff (Sue) Hansen of Phillips; 15 grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Tom; and grandson, Aaron Lane Thornton.
