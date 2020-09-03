Larry Wing, 82

BOELUS — Larry Gene Wing, 82, of Boelus departed this world Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grand Island, with the Rev. Martin Egging celebrating.
Visitation at the church will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday, with a vigil service at 6. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family. Apfel Funeral Home is caring for the family. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Larry was born April 24, 1938, in Litchfield to Lumen and Lydia (Bauer) Wing. He grew up in Pleasanton. In 1955, Larry graduated and attended Kearney State College. He entered the United States Air Force, serving from 1956 to 1962.
He was united in marriage first to Joyce Billington on April 1, 1957, in Grand Island. The couple were married 55 years until Joyce passed away Aug. 15, 2012. Larry married Barbara Zwald on Sept. 20, 2013, in St. Paul. They resided in both Nebraska and Texas.
Larry had a passion for the land and always enjoyed traveling, the Huskers, and his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Wing; children, Pamela (James) Kelly, Michael (Penny) Wing, Mark (Mindi) Wing and Sondra (Carey) Thompson; grandchildren, Jeremy (Autumn) Wing, Chelsea (Rod) Chase, Shannon Wing, Kristyn Kelly, Amber Thompson, Alyssha (Russell) Weeks, Daniel Schenck, Brandon Paine, Colton (Kelly) Thompson, Kali Wing, Kenzi Wing and Kyli Wing; 13 great-grandchildren; stepchildren, Mike (Kathy) Sharp, Paul (Kathy) Sharp and Jeff Sharp; eight stepgrandchildren; and a sister, June (Warren) Burchell.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce; his parents, Lumen and Lydia; and two sisters, Gladys Oliver and Ruth McEntee.
