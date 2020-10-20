LaVerna DaMoude, 75

HORDVILLE — LaVerna O. DaMoude, 75, of Hordville, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Westfield Quality Care in Aurora.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Hordville Cemetery in Hordville with Pastor Mark Hartley officiating.
Visitation will beheld from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Solt-Wagner Community Room in Central City.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later time. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
LaVerna Orlea was born Feb. 17, 1945, in rural Palmer, to Elmer and Hulda (Bruns) Suck. LaVerna grew up in the Merrick County area, attending Merrick County Grade School #43. She then attended Central City High School and graduated with the class of 1963. Following her graduation, she attended Mary Lanning School of Nursing, where she graduated with a Registered Nursing license. She then began working for Litzenberg Memorial Hospital until late 1968. On Nov. 20, 1966, she married Leonard E. DaMoude at Archer Zion Lutheran Church in Archer. After they were married, LaVerna would stay home and help Leonard on the farm, and raise their two children, Kristine and Russell. LaVerna enjoyed crocheting and word find.
She was a member of the Fridhem Lutheran Church in Hordville, from 1973 until present, and while there she held various offices, was part of the music and worship committee, as well as teaching Sunday School, and eventually becoming the Sunday School superintendent. She was also a First Responder for the Hordville Volunteer Fire Department for 14 years.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Leonard of Hordville; her children, Krstine (Tim) Hamilton of Stromsburg and Russell (Davon) DaMoude of Imperial; her sister, Merleen Paulsen of Central City; four grandchildren, Dan Sperling, Robin Hamilton, Makaya DaMoude and Joel DaMoude; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers-in-law, Dean Paulsen and Chuck Keasling; and a great-niece, Summer (Paulsen) Simon.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.