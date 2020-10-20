LaVerna DaMoude, 75

HORDVILLE — LaVerna O. DaMoude, 75, of Hordville, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Westfield Quality Care in Aurora.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Hordville Cemetery in Hordville with Pastor Mark Hartley officiating.

Visitation will beheld from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Solt-Wagner Community Room in Central City.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later time.

LaVerna Orlea was born Feb. 17, 1945, in rural Palmer, to Elmer and Hulda (Bruns) Suck. LaVerna grew up in the Merrick County area, attending Merrick County Grade School #43. She then attended Central City High School and graduated with the class of 1963. Following her graduation, she attended Mary Lanning School of Nursing, where she graduated with a Registered Nursing license. She then began working for Litzenberg Memorial Hospital until late 1968. On Nov. 20, 1966, she married Leonard E. DaMoude at Archer Zion Lutheran Church in Archer. After they were married, LaVerna would stay home and help Leonard on the farm, and raise their two children, Kristine and Russell. LaVerna enjoyed crocheting and word find.