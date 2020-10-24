 Skip to main content
LaVerne ‘Vern’ Webb, 98

Vern Webb, 98, of Grand Island died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, as a result of COVID-19.

A celebration of life service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. The service will be livestreamed on All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page. To help protect others, face masks are required.

The family will be greeting friends an hour before service time. Memorials are suggested to St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church. More details will appear later.

