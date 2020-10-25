LaVerne Webb, 98

Vern Jay Webb, 98, of Grand Island died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, as a result of COVID-19.

A celebration of life service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. The service will be livestreamed on All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page. To help protect others, face masks are required. Burial of ashes will be in the Grand Island Cemetery. Military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Army and United Veterans Honor Guard.

The family will be greeting friends an hour before service time. Memorials are suggested to St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.

Vern was born Sept. 30, 1922, in Hastings to Jay and Lilly (Aen) Webb. He was preceded in death by his five siblings, Marie Arp, Harold Webb, Helen Harris, Robert Webb and Pearl Keefe.