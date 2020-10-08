 Skip to main content
Lawrence Kroeger, 101

DONIPHAN — Lawrence Ervin Kroeger, 101, of rural Doniphan died Monday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Tiffany Square in Grand Island.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate.

Visitation will be an hour before service time. Livestreaming of the service will be available at All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page.

Graveside service will be at 9 a.m. Monday in the Cedarview Cemetery near Doniphan. Memorials are suggested to the Doniphan Senior Center or Cedarview Cemetery Association.

More details will appear later.

