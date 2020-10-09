Lawrence Kroeger, 101

DONIPHAN — Lawrence Ervin Kroeger, 101, of rural Doniphan, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Tiffany Square with his loving family at his side.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate.
Visitation will be an hour before service time. Livestreaming of the service will be available at All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page. To help protect others, face masks are required.
Graveside service will be at 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, in the Cedarview Cemetery near Doniphan. Memorials are suggested to the Doniphan Senior Center or Cedarview Cemetery Association.
Lawrence was born June 27, 1919, on the family farm north of Doniphan, the son of Herman and Minnie (Boltz) Kroeger. He attended School District 40 and Doniphan High School through the 10th grade. He ended his education to help his father with the farming because his older brothers were no longer at home. It wasn’t actually the end of his education because he continued learning nearly every day of his life.
On Dec. 21, 1938, he was united in marriage to Grace Shultz at St. Paul. They lived their entire married life on the Kroeger farm. They enjoyed traveling and spent many evenings going to polka dances after the work was done. In 2009, they attended their daughter and her husband’s golden wedding party.
Lawrence begin his farming with horse and plow, witnessing many advancements. He enjoyed caring for the earth and feeding its people. He was a member of the Platt Duetsche, served as treasurer for many years with Rural School District 40 and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He won most arguments during his coffee club meetings.
Those left to cherish his memory include his children and their spouses, Laveda and Don Rathman and Eldon and Peg Kroeger, all of Doniphan. Also surviving are his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, David (Teri) Rathman and their children, Michael, Karli and Grace of Omaha; Darla Rathman Treacy and her children, Kaleb of Springfield, Mo., Darian and Jake Spindler of Ft. Collins, Colo., and stepson, Zach Treacy, and family of Bolivar, Mo., Beth Kroeger of Grand Island; Brad (Jill) Kroeger and their children, Lexi of Grand Island and Kyler and Carter of Doniphan.
Lawrence was preceded in death by his wife, Grace, who passed on Sept. 9, 2012; his parents; and siblings, Hattie Schultz, Ella Luth, Harvey Kroeger and Alvin Kroeger.
