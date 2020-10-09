Lawrence Kroeger, 101

DONIPHAN — Lawrence Ervin Kroeger, 101, of rural Doniphan, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Tiffany Square with his loving family at his side.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate.

Visitation will be an hour before service time. Livestreaming of the service will be available at All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page. To help protect others, face masks are required.

Graveside service will be at 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, in the Cedarview Cemetery near Doniphan. Memorials are suggested to the Doniphan Senior Center or Cedarview Cemetery Association.

Lawrence was born June 27, 1919, on the family farm north of Doniphan, the son of Herman and Minnie (Boltz) Kroeger. He attended School District 40 and Doniphan High School through the 10th grade. He ended his education to help his father with the farming because his older brothers were no longer at home. It wasn’t actually the end of his education because he continued learning nearly every day of his life.