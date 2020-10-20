LeAnne Puckett, 63

LeAnne James Puckett, 63, of Grand Island, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.

Memorial service and celebration of LeAnne’s life will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. CDC guidelines and social distancing will be followed.

LeAnne was born May 25, 1957, in Grand Island, the daughter of Walter and Evelyn (Polan) Puckett. She attended school in Grand Island, graduating from Grand Island Senior High, class of 1975.

Her family was an important part of her life, and she never missed a birthday or a thank you.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Johnah Prunty and Heath Prunty, both of Grand Island; mother, Evelyn Puckett of Grand Island; siblings, Mick (Nancy) Puckett of Ord, Gary (Susan) Puckett of Kearney, Dan (Brenda) Puckett of Grand Island, Andy (Kay) Puckett of Grand Island and Laura Rupp of Omaha; and several nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by her long-time partner and father of her children, John Prunty; and her father, Walter Puckett.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

