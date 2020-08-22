Lena Foote, 34

HOUSTON, Texas — Lena Faith Foote was born Aug. 25, 1985, in Scottsbluff, to Lynette Foote and Dean Ten Fingers. Lena made her journey to the Spirit World on Aug. 13, 2020.
Private family services will be held at a later date. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Lena attended various schools in Overton, Oglala, S.D., and graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 2007. She achieved her AAS in Criminal Justice at United Tribes Technical College in Bismarck, N.D. in 2010.
Lena was a hardworking mother who loved music and was a talented artist and writer. A wonderful basketball player, devoted mother, cherished friend and loved by many people who knew her kind and gentle heart.
Lena is survived by her five children, Samuel, Jocelyn, Rosalena, Tony and Colton; her mother, Lynette Foote, and stepfather, Jesus Martinez-Gomez; siblings, Donna (Toby) Millspaugh, Rigoberto (Shelby) Ruiz and Bobby Ten Fingers; her uncle, Evans (Holly) Flammond Sr., of Oglala S.D; grandmother, Florence Ten Fingers; uncles, Richard Ten Fingers, William Ten Fingers and Tony Ten Fingers; aunts, Wanda Ten Fingers, Sheri Brings Plenty, Delores Ten Fingers, and Denise Ten Fingers. And many cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Lena was preceded in death by her grandmother, Marlene Barker; her aunt, Sara “Tweety” Foote; grandfather, Richard Ten Fingers Sr; her father, Dean Ten Fingers; uncles, Leland Ten Fingers, Wilmer Ten Fingers, and Scott Ten Fingers; and cousin, Anthony Foote.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.giallfaiths.com