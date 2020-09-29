Leonard Litwin, 76

Leonard M. Litwin, 76, of Grand Island passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.
He was born Dec. 24, 1943. Condolences can be left at www.livson.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Leonard M. Litwin, 76, of Grand Island passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.
He was born Dec. 24, 1943. Condolences can be left at www.livson.com.
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.