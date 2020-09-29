 Skip to main content
Leonard Litwin, 76

Leonard M. Litwin, 76, of Grand Island passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.

He was born Dec. 24, 1943. Condolences can be left at www.livson.com.

