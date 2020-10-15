Levi Liess, Infant

Levi Mark Liess, born into the arms of Jesus on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at Grace Lutheran Church. The Rev. Daniel Bremer will officiate. Livestreaming of the service will be available on All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page. To help protect one another, face masks are required. Burial will be at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designations.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
More details will appear later.
