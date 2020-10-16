Levi Liess, infant

Levi Mark Liess was born into the arms of Jesus on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at Grace Lutheran Church. The Rev. Daniel Bremer will officiate. Livestreaming of the service will be available on All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page. To help protect one another, face masks are required. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Survivors are his parents, Laura and Aaron Liess; a brother, Noah Steven Liess; his grandparents, Mark Liess of Grand Island and June and Steve Taege of Lincoln; great-grandfather, Joseph Liess; aunts and uncles, Katie (Josh) Baumann, Susanne (David) Kaiser, Ruth (Ryan) Garnett, Thomas Taege, Kevin (Chelsey) Liess and Paige (Blake) Saltzgaber; and cousins, Jack, Lucas, Reid, Annalyse, Cayden, Judah, Claire, Samuel, Benjamin, Skyler, Jordan, Carson, Louis and Ezekiel.

He is welcomed into Heaven by his brother, Caleb Aaron Liess; a grandmother, Mary Liess; and several great-grandparents.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designations. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.