‘Lew’ Welch Jr., 93

After a year in casualty insurance, Lew joined the Bank of Wood River in 1958, eventually becoming vice president and auditor, then director.

In his 34 active banking years, Lew working on a number of Wood River community activities. He served on the board and building committee for St. Mary’s Church. He also served as president and secretary of the Business Association and the Lions Club, where he was additionally a director and treasurer.

For 28 years, Lew was an active member of the volunteer fire department, many as treasurer and briefly as chief. He was a charter member of the rescue squad and helped raise funds for the Good Samaritan Home.

Lew was director and treasurer for over 40 years of the Wood River Fair Association. A founding member of the Wood River Centennial Foundation, he served as president and treasurer. He was a charter member of the Fort Kearney Antique Car Club and Wood River Country Club, serving on several committees. As an American Legion member, he was elected finance officer and served on the building committee which raised funds to build a new hall.