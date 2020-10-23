Lila Mae Albin, 87

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family has chosen to have a private memorial service at Trinity Lutheran Church in Polk, with the Rev. Ricardo Riqueza officiating. Inurnment will be held at the Polk Cemetery at a later date.

Lila Mae was born April 25, 1933, in Creighton to John and Agnes (Reese) Horn. Lila grew up on the family farm near Plainview and graduated from Plainview High School. On Jan. 25, 1952, Lloyd “Bud” Albin and Lila Horn were united in marriage. Following their marriage, they lived in Plainview, Hartington, Laurel, St. Paul, Atkinson, and finally settling in Polk in 1968. They would remain in the Polk area, where Lila stayed home and raised her children. Lila enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, bird watching, camping and tending to her garden and flowers. She was also a rug maker, and loved taking their evening drives. Her greatest love was for her family, especially her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.