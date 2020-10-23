POLK — Lila Mae Albin, 87, of Polk died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Annie Jeffrey Hospital in Osceola.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family has chosen to have a private memorial service at Trinity Lutheran Church in Polk, with the Rev. Ricardo Riqueza officiating. Inurnment will be held at the Polk Cemetery at a later date.
Lila Mae was born April 25, 1933, in Creighton to John and Agnes (Reese) Horn. Lila grew up on the family farm near Plainview and graduated from Plainview High School. On Jan. 25, 1952, Lloyd “Bud” Albin and Lila Horn were united in marriage. Following their marriage, they lived in Plainview, Hartington, Laurel, St. Paul, Atkinson, and finally settling in Polk in 1968. They would remain in the Polk area, where Lila stayed home and raised her children. Lila enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, bird watching, camping and tending to her garden and flowers. She was also a rug maker, and loved taking their evening drives. Her greatest love was for her family, especially her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
While living in Polk, Lila was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She was on the library board as well as the Election Board.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Lloyd “Bud” Albin of Polk; children, Mark (Carita) Albin of Ankeny, Iowa, Brad (Jeanelle) Albin of Hastings, Melody (Mick) Hoffman of Polk, Scot Albin of Central City, Ginger (Randy Saathoff) Burney of Grand Island and Jill (Mike) DeMers of Hordville; 12 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later time. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
