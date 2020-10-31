KEARNEY — Linda Badura, 69, of Kearney passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Mt. Carmel Home in Kearney.
A funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney, with the Rev. Joseph Hannappel celebrating. Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, followed by a vigil/prayer service at 7, at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home.
Linda was born Aug. 25, 1951, in Loup City to Leonard and Ruby (Krewald) Czaplewski, and graduated from Loup City Central Catholic High School in 1969. She attended Grand Island School of Cosmetology and graduated in 1970.
Linda met her husband, Philip Badura, in Grand Island following his release from military service. They united in marriage July 25, 1970, in Loup City. She had her own beauty shop in a nursing home in Grand Island for two years. She then began her own licensed day care, which she ran for 46 years. Linda was able to be at home and raise their three beautiful children. She and Phil were blessed with their first son, Jason, in 1971, followed by Toby and Robin.
Linda loved the outdoors; it could be long walks, hunting, fishing or kayaking. Most of all she loved kids. She was blessed to have so many wonderful families in her life while doing day care.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Philip Badura of Kearney; her children, Jason Badura and wife, Judy, and their daughter, Emily, all of Rapid City, S.D., Toby Badura and wife, Laurel, and their children, Tanner and Natalie Badura, all of Kearney, and Robin Vahle and husband, Mark, and their daughter, Addyson Vahle, all of North Platte. Linda is also survived by her siblings, Shirley Scarrow, Steve Czaplewski, Marty Czaplewski, Kathy Sweeney and Mike Czaplewski.
Memorials are suggested to Mt. Carmel Keens Memorial Home or Tabitha Hospice of Kearney. Condolences may be shared at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services. CDC guidelines and social distancing will be followed for both the services and visitations; face masks are required.
