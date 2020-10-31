KEARNEY — Linda Badura, 69, of Kearney passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Mt. Carmel Home in Kearney.

A funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney, with the Rev. Joseph Hannappel celebrating. Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, followed by a vigil/prayer service at 7, at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home.

Linda was born Aug. 25, 1951, in Loup City to Leonard and Ruby (Krewald) Czaplewski, and graduated from Loup City Central Catholic High School in 1969. She attended Grand Island School of Cosmetology and graduated in 1970.

Linda met her husband, Philip Badura, in Grand Island following his release from military service. They united in marriage July 25, 1970, in Loup City. She had her own beauty shop in a nursing home in Grand Island for two years. She then began her own licensed day care, which she ran for 46 years. Linda was able to be at home and raise their three beautiful children. She and Phil were blessed with their first son, Jason, in 1971, followed by Toby and Robin.