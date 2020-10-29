Linda Carlson, 74

Linda K. Carlson, 74, of Grand Island died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Tiffany Square Care Center.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Curran Funeral Chapel. The Rev. Sheri Lodel will officiate. Interment will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time. CDC-recommended guidelines will be followed, and face masks are required. The service will be livestreamed on Curran Funeral Chapel’s Facebook page for those unable to attend.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

