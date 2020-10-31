Linda Carlson, 74

Linda K. Carlson, 74, of Grand Island died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Tiffany Square Care Center.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at Curran Funeral Chapel. The Rev. Sheri Lodel will officiate. Interment will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time. CDC-recommended guidelines will be followed, and face masks are required. The service will be livestreamed on Curran Funeral Chapel’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Linda was born Feb. 21, 1946, at Kearney. She was the daughter of Virgil and Dorothy (Smithey) Morton.
Linda grew up at Johnson Lake. She attended Lexington High School, graduating in 1964.
She married Richard L. “Dick” Carlson on Sept. 19, 1965, at Johnson Lake.
The couple lived in Germany while Dick was in the service returning in December 1967, when he was discharged. They lived in Cozad and Alda before moving to their farm west of Grand Island in 1972. Linda worked for Farm Bureau Insurance for a short time, later joining the staff at The Grand Island Independent working as a receptionist and assisting with ad layout, until she and Dick started their family, and their first child, Angela, was born in 1973.
Linda learned through her school years how to play the piano. She was within six months of reaching her goal to be a piano instructor. She was an avid horsewoman in her youth, and could ride any horse without a saddle. She was a wonderful cook and the Christmas holiday season was her favorite time to bake. She was a huge country music fan.
Linda and her husband, Dick, were breeders and raised boxers and spent many hours cultivating their large garden. They enjoyed evening sunsets from their front porch and watching the Huskers play football. Her most favorite thing was time she spent with her children and grandchildren.
Survivors of the immediate family include her daughters, Angela (Jeff) Adams of Marquette, Gina Carlson (Rob Hansen) of Denton, Amber (Michael) Snell of Grand Island; sister, Carol Little of Grand Island; sister-in-law, Mary Carlson of Lincoln. Others left to cherish her memory include her grandchildren, Tyler Carlson (Kelcee Anderson), Chase Dettman, Jacob Samway, Adelyne Maly, Nick Pittman, Tanner Adams, Payton Adams, Logan Adams, Tegin Dubbs, Koda Dubbs, Dylan Jarmin, Brayden Snell (Madison Price), Caitlyn Snell; and five great-grandchildren.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dick; sister, Marilyn Fyfe; and brothers-in-law, Harry Little and James Carlson.
