Linda Madsen, 72

LINCOLN — Linda Lou Madsen, 72, passed away Aug. 22, 2020.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at Wyuka Funeral Home in Lincoln.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Wyuka. When attending any services, please abide by local and CDC COVID-19 guidelines.
In lieu of flower, memorials to Tabitha Foundation or to the family to be designated at a later date.
Linda Madsen was born June 15, 1948, in Smith Center, Kan. to Herbert and Betty (Gates) Gruwell. She grew up in several towns in Kansas and Nebraska. She graduated from Dannebrog High School. She was united in marriage to Roger Madsen on Nov. 4, 1967, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Dannebrog. The couple lived in Lincoln all their married life. Linda worked at several secretarial and retail positions during her career.
Linda is survived by her husband, Roger; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Craig Madsen and Kevin and Laurie Madsen, all of Lincoln: five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews; two sisters, Diana Honore and Connie Gruwell; two sisters-in-law, Becky Gruwel and Lorraine Boltz; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Cindy and Albert Chaparro and Marilyn and Leland Steffen.
Linda was proceeded in death by her parents; a sister, Janet Toll; and brother, Alan Gruwell, four brothers-in-law, Dan Larkowski, Holger Honore, Alan Toll and Leonard Boltz.