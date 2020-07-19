MILFORD — Linda Sue Wiley, 60, of Milford died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at her home.
A celebration of her life will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, at Bellwood Mennonite Church in Milford. The service will be livestreamed at www.bit.ly/LindaMilford. Memorials may be directed in care of the family for future designation. www.lauberfh.com.
Linda was born Oct. 2, 1959, in Ord. She was raised on the family farm west of Ord in Geranium Township, Valley County. Linda was a 1977 graduate of Ord High School and attended Central Community College in Hastings. On April 25, 1981, she was united in marriage to William “Bill” Wiley. To this union one son, Joshua, was born.
Linda was employed for 25 years with the Educational Service Unit 6 in Milford.
Linda enjoyed visiting and playing cards with family and friends; participating in outdoor activities such as competitive archery, hunting, fishing, camping; as well as researching her and her family’s genealogy.
Survivors include husband, William “Bill” of Milford; son, Joshua of Omaha; brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Gladys Krikac of Lincoln; sister and spouse, Jane and Steve Vech of Ord.