Lloyd Brown, 88

Lloyd L. Brown, 88, of Grand Island died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.

Celebration of life service will be at 10 a.m. Oct. 24 at the First Presbyterian Church. The Rev. Kevin Geurink will officiate. Military honors will be provided by the United States Army. To help protect one another, face masks are required.

Entombment of ashes will be in the church’s columbarium. Memorials are suggested to First Presbyterian Church, American Cancer Society or any veterans support organizations.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 23 at Nebraska Truck Center Inc., 4747 Juergen Road, Grand Island. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. More details will appear later.