Lloyd L. Brown, 88, of Grand Island died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.

Celebration of Life service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at the First Presbyterian Church. The Rev. Kevin Geurink will officiate. Military honors will be provided by the United States Army. To help protect one another, face masks are required.

Entombment of ashes will be in the church’s columbarium. A gathering of family and friends will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday at Nebraska Truck Center, 4747 Juergen Road, Grand Island. Husker gear is suggested and face masks strongly encouraged.

Lloyd was born Aug. 29, 1932, at Hamburg, Iowa, the son of Charles and Dorothy (Yager) Brown. He graduated from Hamburg High School, Class of 1949, and attended business college in Omaha. Lloyd served in the United States Army from 1952 to 1954. On June 14, 1958, he was united in marriage to Charlotte Stanley at Ralston Community Church. They were married for more than 59 years before her passing.