Lois Nielsen, 87

LINCOLN — Our family sadly lost our pillar and matriarch Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Lincoln.

The funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 7900 Trendwood Drive, Lincoln, with the Rev. Michael McCabe as celebrant. The family will hold a private burial and interment in Grand Island at a later date.

Family Visitation and Rosary will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., with the Rosary at 5, Wednesday at the Butherus, Maser & Love home, 4040 A St., in Lincoln.

Lois Greenwood Nielsen, 87, was born and raised on a farm near Alda. From an early age, she developed a love of horses and the outdoors. She graduated from Alda High School in 1950, and attended the Grand Island Business College. She married Marvin Nielsen on Feb. 8, 1958. They moved to Aurora and began farming and established Marvin Nielsen Trucking. They sold their trucking company in 1976, and Lois began working as the secretary to the principal at Aurora High School and later at Seedling Mile Elementary School in Grand Island. At both places, many kids loved her and she “adopted” numerous students over the years.