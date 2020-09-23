Lois Nielsen, 87

LINCOLN — Our family sadly lost our pillar and matriarch Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Lincoln.
The funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 7900 Trendwood Drive, Lincoln, with the Rev. Michael McCabe as celebrant. The family will hold a private burial and interment in Grand Island at a later date.
Family Visitation and Rosary will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., with the Rosary at 5, Wednesday at the Butherus, Maser & Love home, 4040 A St., in Lincoln.
Lois Greenwood Nielsen, 87, was born and raised on a farm near Alda. From an early age, she developed a love of horses and the outdoors. She graduated from Alda High School in 1950, and attended the Grand Island Business College. She married Marvin Nielsen on Feb. 8, 1958. They moved to Aurora and began farming and established Marvin Nielsen Trucking. They sold their trucking company in 1976, and Lois began working as the secretary to the principal at Aurora High School and later at Seedling Mile Elementary School in Grand Island. At both places, many kids loved her and she “adopted” numerous students over the years.
Lois had a beautiful soprano voice and sang in church and community choirs her entire life. She also sang at numerous weddings and nearly twice as many funerals because “what better honor than to usher someone into heaven using the gift God gave me to celebrate someone else.”
After retirement, she and her three closest friends (The Golden Girls) took numerous cruises and trips, often stopping to play nickel slots along the way. Lois was a woman of faith, a kind and generous friend, and, most of all, a loving and “strong” mama bear devoted to her family.
Those left in the wake of her grace to continue her legacy are her five children, Dale (Sherri) Nielsen of Brainard, Dianne (Ken) Adkisson, Carol (Woody) Paige and Kathy (Travis) Madron, all of Lincoln, and Kent Nielsen of Omaha; grandchildren, Micah, Samual, Luke, Carin, Jessica, Jordan, Brittany, Triniti, Maceo, Sasha, Sienna, Erica and Jessica; and great-grandchildren, Tenley, Bennett and Langston.
Her parents, Elmer and Florence Greenwood, and her brother, Jerry, preceded her in death.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.bmlfh.com.
