Lois Nordhues, 58

GREELEY — Lois JoAnn Nordhues, 58, of Greeley, passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at the Greeley Care Home.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Greeley. The Rev. Antony Thekkekara will be the celebrant. Burial will be in the Hillside Cemetery in Wolbach.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a rosary at 7 p.m. For the health and safety of others, social distancing and face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the family. T.J. Finn and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Lois was born May 21, 1962, in Grand Island to Richard E. and Bonnie J. (Ryan) Caudill. She was raised in Wolbach and graduated from Wolbach High School in 1980.
Following high school, Lois continued her education at Central Community College in Hastings. On Aug. 8, 1987, Lois was united in marriage to Timothy Nordhues in Grand Island. To this union five children were born.
Lois made her home in Greeley. She worked in various capacities in Grand Island before working in Greeley. She was employed at the Greeley post office and the Greeley County Clerk’s Office, and was a bailiff secretary for Judge Noakes. Her last working years were at the Greeley Care Home as the business office manager. She has spent the past nine years with her life partner, Tom Nowak.
Lois was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Ladies Church Circle. She enjoyed cooking, reading, photography, crafts and watching movies. Lois liked to socialize with friends and family and especially liked going to the lake and being with her grandkids.
Survivors include three sons and two daughters-in-law, Kevin and Anna Nordhues of Blair, Dustin and Darian Nordhues of Ord, and Chase Nordhues of Kearney; two daughters and a son-in-law, Michelle Soto of Greeley, and Jessica and Ryan Brabec of Lincoln; eight grandchildren; two expected grandchildren; her life partner, Tom Nowak, of Greeley; her first husband and friend, Tim Nordhues, of Greeley; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Allen and Kim Caudill and Marvin and Patty Caudill, all of Wolbach; and two sisters, Carol Caudill of St. Paul and Lorraine Vitek of Corpus Cristi, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Caudill; her mother, Bonnie Gilpin; her stepfather, Bob Gilpin; and a grandson, Dezan Soto.