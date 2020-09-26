Lois Parmenter, 88

Lois M. Parmenter, 88, of Grand Island died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Livestreaming will be available on All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook Page. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. To help protect others, face masks are required. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designations.

More details will appear later.