Lois Parmenter, 88

Lois M. Parmenter, 88, of Grand Island, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Livestreaming will be available on All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook Page. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. To help protect others, face masks are required. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designations.
Lois was born on March 11, 1932, at Natrona, Wyo., the daughter of Harry and Florence (Billington) Wooden. She was raised near Cairo and graduated from Grand Island Senior High, class of 1950. On Nov. 20, 1951, she was united in marriage to William Parmenter. They lived in the Grand Island area, where Lois worked for Best Western, Super 8, Holiday Plastics, Leon Plastics and Vavara Meats, and was self-employed as a housekeeper.
She enjoyed flower gardening, crafts, animals and playing with the little kids.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children and their spouses, Roma and Leslie Ruge of Alda, Dixie and Jerry Wilson of Lincoln, Alaska, Russell and Merna Parmenter of Grand Island and Denise and Bob Moffitt of Monroe, La.; 12 grandchildren, Troy, Crystal, Brian, Cody, Joshua, Justin, Jake, Alicia, Martie, David, Mickey and Shannon; 26 great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren; a sister and brother-in-law, Virgie and Bill Burchfield of Ardmore, Okla.; and two brothers and sisters-in-law, Derlin and Janet Wooden of Grand Island and Gilbert and Cathy Wooden of Renton, Wash..
She was preceded in death by her husband, William, who died on Sept. 13, 2011; her parents; three brothers, Harold, Ted and Clark Wooden; two great-granddaughters, Kalyssa and Kaisley; a great-niece, Ashley Sky; and a nephew, Guy.
