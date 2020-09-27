Lois Parmenter, 88

Lois M. Parmenter, 88, of Grand Island, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Livestreaming will be available on All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook Page. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. To help protect others, face masks are required. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designations.

Lois was born on March 11, 1932, at Natrona, Wyo., the daughter of Harry and Florence (Billington) Wooden. She was raised near Cairo and graduated from Grand Island Senior High, class of 1950. On Nov. 20, 1951, she was united in marriage to William Parmenter. They lived in the Grand Island area, where Lois worked for Best Western, Super 8, Holiday Plastics, Leon Plastics and Vavara Meats, and was self-employed as a housekeeper.

She enjoyed flower gardening, crafts, animals and playing with the little kids.