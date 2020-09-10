Lois Sloan, 71

Lois L. (Feldt) Sloan, 71, of Grand Island passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at home, surrounded by her two sons, Richard L. Westwood and Jeffrey A. Westwood; daughter, Kimberly J. (Westwood) Rapolla; sister, Sandi Fitzsimons; and grandchildren, Peyton Westwood and Cassie Westwood.
Mrs. Sloan chose to be cremated and there will be no public services. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Veterans Hero Flight.
Mrs. Sloan was born Sept. 14, 1948, in Lincoln, the daughter of Arthur J. and Donna Marie (Moyer) Feldt. After she attended school in Lincoln through the second grade, her family moved to McCool Junction, where she furthered her education.
She was united in marriage to Douglas L. Sloan on Oct. 10, 1980, in Grand Island. The couple moved to Fort Bragg, N.C., where her husband was stationed with the U.S. Army. At the time she worked 16 years of employment with the Civil Service at Fort Bragg. In 1991, they returned to Grand Island to be near family and she became employed by First Brokers Property Management Company.
Mrs. Sloan was a member of the Methodist faith and especially loved utilizing and gaining new knowledge of computers and technology. Her favorite pastimes were jigsaw puzzles and watching old Westerns on TV.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Douglas Sloan; son, Stephen Sloan; infant sister, Mary Lynne Feldt; and her brother, Charles Feldt.
