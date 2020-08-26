Lonnie Dickson, 57

LINCOLN — It is with great sadness that the family of Lonnie Scott Dickson announce his 2 1/2-year battle with colon cancer has ended. Lonnie passed away peacefully in his home on the morning of Aug. 20, 2020.
He was so strong and brave throughout his entire battle. Lonnie will be dearly missed by his mother, Lois Sheffield; his brother and sister-in-law, Monte and Jaci Dickson; his three nephews and niece, Jake, Brady, Cody and Gabbie Dickson; and numerous other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles (Rick) Dickson; a special uncle, Dave Dickson; a brother, Ricky (who died at birth); and his grandparents.
Lonnie was born July 23, 1963, to Lois Sheffield and Rick Dickson. He graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1981, and attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he received a bachelor’s degree in architecture and a master’s degree in community and regional planning. He held a longtime position in Lincoln and was respected and appreciated by many in his field. Lonnie did not have children of his own, but was a third parent to Jake, Brady, Cody and Gabbie Dickson. His nephew Brady sums up everything: “My uncle is one of the most kindhearted people I’ve ever known in my life, and that’s what cancer could never take from him … his HEART. As he once said, “Smile … be happy, with whatever the day brings your way! Good or bad, at least we’re breathing. BE HAPPY!”
A funeral service will be held Saturday, Aug. 29, at Christ Lincoln Church in Lincoln, at 11 o’clock in the morning. 4325 Sumner St., Room 211 worship space. Reception with the family following. Casual attire, masks and social distancing will be practiced. Memorial donations may be made to Camp Kesem at University of Nebraska, a camp that supports children through and beyond their parents’ cancer.
