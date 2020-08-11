Lonnie G. Chase, 87, of Grand Island went to heaven instead of Sturgis on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service.
CDC guidelines and social distancing will be followed. Face masks will be required. We are trying to protect those most vulnerable. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Grand Island Grand Generation Center.