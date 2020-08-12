Lonnie G. Chase, 87, of Grand Island, went to his heavenly home Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Tiffany Square. Because of his faith in Jesus, Lonnie is now in His presence.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Scattering of ashes is planned by the family at a later date in the Rocky Mountains that he loved in Colorado.
CDC guidelines and social distancing will be followed. Face masks will be required. We are trying to protect those most vulnerable. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service.
Memorials are suggested to the Grand Island Grand Generation Center.
Lonnie was born on Sept. 11, 1932, at Esbon, Kansas, the son of Lawrence and Fern (Hancock) Chase. He attended school in Esbon and Grand Island.
Lonnie was united in marriage to Melva Pollock on Sept. 2, 1951, in Grand Island, where they made their home and raised three children. Melva preceded him in death in 1986. He married Maryetta Thompson on Sept. 14, 1996. They resided in Bennett, Colo. Maryetta preceded in him in death in 2015. Upon her death, Lonnie moved back to Grand Island.
Lonnie was employed for over 35 years for Mason and Hanger-Silas Mason Company at the Cornhusker Army Ammunition Plant.
He was a member of Strasberg Community Church in Strasberg, Colo. He loved riding motorcycles and took many trips through the years, many of them with his son, David. He also enjoyed fishing and camping. He collected antique bottles, tins, and jars, and always had many on display. He often would go in search of these buried treasures in the old trash dumps in the surrounding area. He also enjoyed looking for Native American artifacts with Maryetta on the wheat farm where they lived.
His memory is cherished by his children and their spouses, David and Kathy Chase and DeAnn and Howard Hassett, all of Grand Island. Also surviving are his grandchildren and their spouses, Jason and Becky Douthit, Brooke Musick, Sara and Ramon Shinkfield, Tifany and Andy Albrecht, Ashley Chase, Nathan and Abbie Hassett, Seth Hassett, and Jennifer and Mike Hughes. And great-grandchildren, Jake, Kailyn and Joshua Douthit, Kaden Musick, Lane and Jillian Albrecht, Silas and Olivia Hassett, Emma, Benson and Delaney Hughes.
Lonnie was preceded in death by wife, Melva; his second wife, Maryetta; his daughter, Deborah Douthit; son-in-law, James Douthit; his parents; and grandson, Joshua Douthit.
