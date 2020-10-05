Loraine Liess, 78

Loraine A. Liess, 78, of Grand Island died April 12, 2020, at her home with her family by her side.

A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Apfel Funeral Home. Pastor Kelly Karges will officiate. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Loraine was born on April 27, 1941, in Scotia to Ambrose and Mabel (Layher) Winfrey. She grew up on a farm near Greeley. She attended Greeley School until the 11th grade before going to Grand Island Senior High, graduating with the Class of 1959.

She was united in marriage to Joseph F. Liess on Sept. 2, 1959, in Council Bluffs, IA. After which the couple lived in Wood River and Grand Island. She worked at the Lutheran Hospital, Cornhusker Army Ammunition Plant, Park Place Nursing Home and St. Francis Skilled Care for 18 years before her retirement in 2013.

Loraine was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and enjoyed gardening and going to auctions.