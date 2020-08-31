Loretta Hulinsky, 85, of Ashton died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at The Monarch Hospice in Lincoln, surrounded by her family.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Francis Catholic Church in Ashton. The Rev. Richard Piontkowski will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be in the St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Ashton.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church, with a 7 p.m. vigil service.
All CDC guidelines will be followed regarding social distancing and face masks are required. The Mass will be livestreamed on Peters Funeral Home Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/PetersFuneralHomeSP.
Memorials are suggested to St. Francis Catholic Church.
Peters Funeral Home of Loup City is assisting the family.
Loretta was born on March 17, 1935, on the family farm west of Ashton, the daughter of Andrew M. and Gertrude (Krolikowski) Waskowiak.
She attended District 73 rural school and St. Josaphat’s parochial school in Loup City. In 1954, she graduated from Loup City High School and then attended Kearney State College, the summers of 1954, 1955 and 1956.
She was united in marriage to Edward W. Hulinsky on May 5, 1956, in Loup City. Loretta taught at rural schools in Valley and Sherman counties and took care of her family with love. In 1973, she began working as a teacher’s aide with Central Nebraska Community Services Head Start Program, a job she held until retiring in 2007.
She was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church and its Council of Catholic Women. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary of Ashton, having served as treasurer and secretary and also served as the treasurer for the Sherman County Legion Auxiliary.
Loretta was a devoted Catholic and believed fully in the presence of God and Heaven. After her husband’s passing, she was consoling her grandchildren by reminding them they’ll now have an intercessor in Heaven, and to just talk to Grandpa whenever they need him. A message she’ll surely be sending now to her family in terms of signs back on earth.
Loretta was a teacher in all her words and actions. She taught her family and friends how to love, in all different ways; she taught hard work and selfless giving, and she taught toughness. She taught how to tease and offer wit and sarcasm without offending. Maybe most importantly, she taught how important O75 is on a bingo card.
Loretta loved deeply — her kids and grandkids, her husband, her sisters, God, her friends, the Huskers, Skittles the dog, polka dancing and playing cards. She loved everyone she encountered in a different way — offering hugs if the occasion required and sarcastic comments in other occasions.
She was a strong and determined woman who pushed through any and all adverse situations that faced her. She stood strong and unwavering through several family deaths, always showing how anything can be survived through with the help of Christ, and she would be one of the biggest smiles and laughs at the happy announcements of marriages and births, etc. Occasionally, she would intermix the emotions to lighten up the tough situations.
She was in love with God and talked about going to Heaven for several years prior with her seven sisters — all seven knowing it will be a joyous and glorious location that they were all excited to experience.
She is survived by her children and spouses, Janet and Gary Kuszak of Ashton, Joyce and Jim Kowalewski of Washington, John and Therese Hulinsky of Ashton, Jackie LaFollette of Lincoln, Karen and Gary Kowalewski of Gothenburg, Joe and Sandi Hulinsky of Arcadia, Jerome and Cheryl Hulinsky of St. Paul and Kay and Kevin Einspahr of Arcadia; 18 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one on the way, and on great-great-grandson; five sisters and one brother-in-law, Leona Bendykowski of Arcadia, Adeline Jonak of Ashton, Alta Mostek of Loup City, Emily Gregoski of St. Paul and JoAnn and Bernard Danczak of St. Paul; and two sisters-in-law, Rose Jeffres of Burwell and Emma Stones of Riverdale.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward on July 31, 2004; son, Kenny Hulinsky; son-in-law, Jim LaFollette; and sisters, Rita Gorecki and Evelyn Gorecki.
