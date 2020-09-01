Loretta Meier, 86

Loretta A. Meier, 86, of Grand Island, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at home in Grand Island.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. The Rev. Martin Egging will officiate. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Blessed Sacrament Church, concluding with a rosary/wake service at 7. Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island is in charge of arrangements.
CDC guidelines will be followed regarding social distancing and face masks are required at both the visitation and funeral service.
Loretta A. Meier was born Aug. 6, 1934, at home in Newboro to William C. and Agnes (Bauer) Rotherham. She grew up and attended school in Petersburg, and graduated from St. John High School in Petersburg.
Loretta married Carl J. Meier Jr. on June 16, 1952, at St. Edward’s Church in St. Edward. The couple made their home in Grand Island. Loretta worked for the Cornhusker Army Ammunition Plant and later worked in sales for Miller & Paine and Dillards.
Loretta was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church and had a deep devotion to her faith.
She loved time shared with her family and loved to cook and bake.
Survivors include two daughters and a son-in-law, Debbie and Mark Brammer of Grand Island and Karen Tagge of Lincoln; two sons and daughters-in-law, Terry and Carol Meier of Grand Island and David and Connie Meier of Aurora, Colo.; 11 grandchildren, Jason (Kellie) Tagge, Justin (Tiffany) Tagge, Scott (Heidi) Brammer, Brandon (Chris) Brammer, Kelly (Jeremy) Reding, Wendy (Jake) Rickard, Amy (Grant) Boyer, Lindsey (Trenton) Lilienthal, Renee Meier and Carrie Denniston (Zach Florea); 22 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Henrietta Willman of Omaha and Virginia Baker of Bloomington, Calif.; and a brother, Bill Rotherham of Dothan, Ala.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl Meier Jr.; grandson, Mitchell Meier; great-granddaughter, Kaitlynn Boyer; and nine siblings, Delores Gragert, Omer Rotherham, Max Rotherham, Donald Rotherham, Kathlene Rotherham, Claire Rotherham, Mary Ann Sandman, Maurice Rotherham and Lloyd Rotherham.
Memorials are suggested to Blessed Sacrament Church or to the Alzheimer’s Association in honor of her husband, Carl.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
