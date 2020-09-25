ERICSON — Lorraine Freouf, 87, of Ericson passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at her home in Ericson, surrounded by her loving family.

Graveside funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at the Pibel Cemetery in Wheeler County. The Rev. Janet Burgel will officiate.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at the Ericson United Methodist Church. The family will not be present. Memorials are suggested to the family’s choice to be determined at a later date. For the health and safety of others, social distancing and face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Ethel Lorraine was born March 23, 1933, at Atkinson to John and Gertrude (Kenney) Carr. She grew up in Atkinson and received her early education in Holt County and graduated from Atkinson High School.

On June 15, 1950, Lorraine was united in marriage to Albert Freouf at Atkinson. To this union six children were born. They made their home in rural Atkinson for several years, then moved to Loup County and settled in Ericson in 1965. This is where they raised their family. Lorraine worked at various jobs then retired as a school bus driver for Wheeler Central School after many years of service.