ERICSON — Lorraine Freouf, 87, of Ericson passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at her home in Ericson, surrounded by her loving family.
Graveside funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at the Pibel Cemetery in Wheeler County. The Rev. Janet Burgel will officiate.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at the Ericson United Methodist Church. The family will not be present. Memorials are suggested to the family’s choice to be determined at a later date. For the health and safety of others, social distancing and face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Ethel Lorraine was born March 23, 1933, at Atkinson to John and Gertrude (Kenney) Carr. She grew up in Atkinson and received her early education in Holt County and graduated from Atkinson High School.
On June 15, 1950, Lorraine was united in marriage to Albert Freouf at Atkinson. To this union six children were born. They made their home in rural Atkinson for several years, then moved to Loup County and settled in Ericson in 1965. This is where they raised their family. Lorraine worked at various jobs then retired as a school bus driver for Wheeler Central School after many years of service.
Lorraine enjoyed canning and embroidering. She made many baby quilts for her great-grandchildren and cherished the time spent with her family.
Survivors include her husband of 70 years, Albert, of Ericson; two sons and daughters-in-law, Larry and Barb Freouf of Ord and Donnie and Delana Freouf of Glendale, Ariz.; three daughters and sons-in-law, Linda and Alan Svoboda of Holdrege, Deb and Richard Nagorski and Kathy Wessel, all of Grand Island; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and a sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn and Bill Milner of Atkinson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, John Freouf; a brother, David Carr; a grandchild, Theresa Svoboda Wilson; and great-grandchildren, Dillon Svoboda and Tate Freouf.
