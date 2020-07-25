KEARNEY — Lorretta A. Decker, 81, of Kearney, formerly of Dannebrog and Aurora, passed away with her loving family by her side Wednesday, July 22, 2020. at the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the Third City Christian Church in Grand Island. Officiating will be Pastor Scott Jones. Inurnment will follow at the Oak Ridge Cemetery at Dannebrog. The family respectfully requests the wearing of facial masks and the practicing of social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Alzheimer’s Association. Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is in charge of arrangements.
Loretta was born in Port Jervis, N.Y., on April 5, 1939, to John and Catherine (Hanks) McKinney. Loretta graduated from Grand Island Senior High, after which she met E. Eugene Hartman in Twin Falls, Idaho. They were married on Aug. 15, 1957, in San Antonio, where Gene was stationed in the Army until his honorable discharge. The couple returned to Nebraska, where they became the loving parents of six children.
Loretta started several businesses during her lifetime, including an in-home day care, a greeting card partnership, Avon sales and Country Charm Gifts. Together, Loretta and Gene also owned The Orange Bowl Café in Fullerton and the Dan Dee Drive Inn in Dannebrog, which they ran from 1989-1997. After 42 years of marriage, Gene died on Aug. 5, 1999.
Loretta married Glen Decker Jr. on Jan. 28, 2001, at a private home in Central City. They lived in Aurora and Henderson before moving to the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Grand Island, relocating to Kearney in 2019. Glen and Loretta enjoyed their 19 years together traveling, enjoying family time, and caring deeply for each other with love and compassion.
A woman of faith, Loretta showed Christ’s love in her caring for others. She enjoyed writing, painting ceramics, gardening, cooking, dogs and spending time with family. She sang throughout her life and especially enjoyed performing in Dannebrog’s Danish Hearts quartet.
Loretta’s memory is cherished by many, including her husband, Glen Decker Jr., of Kearney; five children, their spouses, and grandchildren, Kenneth and Dee Hartman of Overland Park, Kan., (Tanner, Connor, and Haley), Linda and Dan Bornmann of Central City (Lois, Caleb, and Wendy), Twyla and John Andrus of Yankton, S.D., (Ciara, Bryson, and Rylie), Lois and James Wies of Lincoln (Marcella and Anne), and Janice and Keith Manka of Grand Island (Nathan and Kenley); and three sisters, Diane Hollifield of Meridian, Idaho, Beth Zuehlke of Fostoria, Ohio, and Peg McKinney of Fostoria, Ohio.
Loretta was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gene; son, Johnny Hartman; and sisters, Virginia Krolikowski and Kathleen Tibbs.