Loucille Riessland, 96

Loucille M. Riessland, 96, of Grand Island, died Friday, July 31, 2020, at home, with her loving daughter by her side.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell. Masks are required. Daniel Naranjo will officiate.
All Faiths Funeral Home is serving the family.
Loucille was born Nov. 25, 1923, at Litchfield, the daughter of Mervin and Lena (Lang) Halbiesen. Following her graduation from Litchfield High School, she attended Kearney State College. On Aug. 17, 1943, she was united in marriage to Robert F. Riessland aboard Naval Air Station at Alameda, Calif., while Robert was serving in the U.S. Navy. They made their home in Grand Island. The family moved to North Platte when Robert was transferred with Union Pacific, returning to Grand Island following retirement.
Loucille loved decorating, having a certificate in interior design. She was a Life Master Bridge Player, loved entertaining in her home, organizing events, and was a member of several organizations. Loucille loved writing and receiving letters and cards. She saved many cards, folding gift boxes with them. Another love was her cloth Christmas trees, sharing with hundreds. She loved people and had many good friends and family.
Those left to cherish her memory are two daughters and a son-in-law, Sandy and Vance Smith of California and Julie Melancon of Grand Island; a son-in-law, Bob Manemann of California; four grandchildren, Sloan, Mandy, Joseph and Mariah; and five great-grandchildren, Morgan, Maura, Emma, Mason and Samuel, and soon-to-be Landry.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; a son, Joe Riessland; a daughter, Susie Manemann; and her parents and four siblings.
