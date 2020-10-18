Louis “Lew” Welch Jr., 93, formerly of Wood River, passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Tiffany Square in Grand Island.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wood River, with the Rev. Jorge Canela officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the St. Mary’s Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church, with a Rosary to follow at 7.
Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family. More details will follow.
