Louis ‘Lew’ Welch Jr., 93

Louis “Lew” Welch Jr., 93, formerly of Wood River, passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Tiffany Square in Grand Island.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wood River, with the Rev. Jorge Canela officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the St. Mary’s Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church, with a Rosary to follow at 7.

Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family. More details will follow.

