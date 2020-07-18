ST. PAUL — Louise E. Davison, 93, of St. Paul, formerly of Palmer, passed away peacefully at Matelyn Retirement Community in St. Paul on Thursday, March 19, 2020.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at the First Baptist Church in Palmer. Pastor Jerry Quandt will be officiating.
Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in Palmer is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Louise was born Feb. 17, 1927, in Palmer to George Verplank and Ella Freeland. She grew up in Palmer and graduated from Palmer High School in 1946. She was united in marriage to Carl Davison Jr. on Sept. 16, 1947, in Palmer. The couple lived in Palmer for the rest of their lives, raising their six children and a foster daughter. Louise was involved for over 50 years in the selling and distribution of Stanley Home Products, during which she met and retained many friends over those years. She was a member of the First Church of Christ in Palmer, the Willing Workers Group of the Church, the Legion Auxiliary of the Burton Beyer Post 120, and Modern Moms in Palmer.
Louise enjoyed visiting with her family, extended and close. She was always making an extra effort to attend reunions, weddings and funerals while she was able.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Susan Herzig of Independence, Mo., Bonnie Beed (Larry Bredthauer) of Grand Island, Rick (Vicki ) Davison of Grand Island, Audrey (Chuck) Raynor of Hawthorne, Fla., Ann Vanosdall of Las Vegas, and Barry (Laura) Davison of Grand Island; foster daughter, Cheryl (Ed) Howard of Auburndale, Fla.; 19 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Helen Kolar of Wolbach and Barbara Meyer of Central City; sisters-in-law, Marjorie Verplank of Sidney and Vida Mae Verplank of Kearney; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl; sons-in-law, Carl Beed, Dennis Vanosdall, and Gary Hameloth; brothers, Allen and Lee Verplank; and sister, Lida Friedrichsen.