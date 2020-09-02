Lucinda “Cindy” Urwiller, 72, of Grand Island, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island, with Bev Hieb officiating. An inurnment will follow in the Stamford Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Apfel Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the Cancer Society.
Cindy was born Aug. 29, 1948, at Orleans to Loren and Leta Coffey. She grew up in Stamford and received her education at Stamford High School and Lincoln School of Commerce for Associates.
She lived in Lincoln and Kearney, and most recently in Grand Island. While living in Kearney she worked for the Good Samaritan Hospital and the Richard Young Hospital. She worked for the Grand Island Veterans Home while living in Grand Island.
She enjoyed reading and spending time with her grandchildren.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sons and daughters-in-law, Darren and Tina Urwiller of Grand Island and Christopher and Kenna Urwiller of Scottsbluff; a daughter and son-in-law, Leslie and Richard Hoburg of Fort Worth, Texas; and 14 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Loren and Leta Coffey.
