Luetta ‘Fin’ Findley, 88

HASTINGS — Luetta C. “Fin” Findley, 88, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Lakeview Care & Rehabilitation Center in Grand Island.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings, with Pastor Dale Phillips officiating. Burial will be in Parkview Cemetery at Hastings.

Book signing will be from 11 a.m to 4 p.m. Thursday, and visitation with family present will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.

For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral; your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material-sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.

Luetta was born Sept. 4, 1932, to Anton and Alyce (Moore) Hepp in Grand Island. She graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1950, and graduated from the Mary Lanning School of Nursing in 1953. She married Robert Findley on Aug. 19, 1951; he preceded her in death in March of 2015.