Lynn ‘Mike’ Hetrick, 61

Lynn M. (Mike) Hetrick, 61, of Grand Island, died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at CHI St Francis Medical Center in Grand Island.

Funeral services will be held at a later date.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8 at Apfel Funeral Home with Family receiving friends. Memorials are suggested to the family.

Mike was born on June 29, 1959, at Grand Island to Merwin P. and Ruth (Kesel) Hetrick.

Mike attended Grand Island Public Schools and graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1977.

On March 15, 1986, Mike was united in marriage to Jackie Bloomquist at Grand Island.

To this union two children were born, Sarah Lyn on June 20, 1987, and Caleb on April 2, 1993.

Mike was employed at several auto parts stores as a parts salesman.

Mike enjoyed life and his family, he was very active in motorsports and enjoyed building and racing stock cars with his son, Caleb, for many years. Mike was very knowledgeable when it came to building race cars. He was the go-to guy for the answers.