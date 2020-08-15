GREELEY — Marcella M. Thompson, 92, of Greeley passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at the Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Greeley. The Revs. Antony Thekkekara and Sidney Bruggeman will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, with a Rosary at 7 p.m. For the health and safety of others, social distancing and face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral.
Marcella was born Feb. 19, 1928, in Spalding to Lawrence and Grace (McManaman) Zahm. She grew up in the rural areas of Greeley and Spalding and attended Spalding Academy and graduated in 1946 from Sacred Heart School in Greeley.
Following graduation, Marcella resided in Omaha. On May 17, 1948, she was united in marriage to Jerome C. Thompson at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Greeley. The couple made their home in Greeley. Marcella worked in various capacities, including the Greeley County treasurer, nurse’s aide at the Spalding Hospital, Army Ammunition Plant in Grand Island and Greeley County Welfare Office, and retired from the department of Health and Human Services in Grand Island.
Marcella was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters, Charles E. Martin American Legion Auxiliary, Greeley Center Extension Club and was a charter board member of the Greeley Irish Festival.
She was an avid quilter and made many quilts for her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed flower gardening, crocheting, playing cards, cooking and baking. She will be remembered for her special cinnamon rolls and playing rummy with her grandchildren.
Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Barbara Thompson, of Kearney; two daughters and three sons-in-law, Mary and Russ Batenhorst of Hastings, Rita and Bill Robinson of Cedar Rapids and Ray Scott of Ord; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a sister and brother-in-law, Grace and Dan Porte, of Richmond, Va.; and two sisters-in-law, Helen Zahm Honaker of Omaha and Nancy Zahm of Grand Island.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jerome; a daughter, Cathy Scott; three brothers, Bernard, Leonard and Donald Zahm; and two sisters, Anna Hoelting and Rita Kusek.
Memorials are suggested to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Greeley Care Home and Assisted Living or the Greeley Fire and Rescue Unit. T.J. Finn and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.