GREELEY — Marcella M. Thompson, 92, of Greeley passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at the Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Greeley. The Revs. Antony Thekkekara and Sidney Bruggeman will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the church, with a rosary at 7.
For the health and safety of others social distancing and face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral.
Memorials are suggested to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Greeley Care Home and Assisted Living or the Greeley Fire and Rescue Unit. T.J. Finn and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.