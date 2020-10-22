Margaret Petersen, 88

Margaret Mae Petersen, 88, of Grand Island died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Apfel Funeral Home, with Pastor Dan Brenton officiating. Burial will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Apfel Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the Evangelical Free Church.

Mrs. Petersen was born June 9, 1932, in Grand Island, the daughter of Merle and Emma (Lehman) O’Hara. She received her education from Grand Island Senior High School, graduating with the Class of 1950.

She was united in marriage to Don Petersen on April 29, 1951, in Grand Island. The couple made their home in Arlington, Va., while Mr. Petersen served during the Korean War. They then moved to Grand Island, where they operated Petersen Farms Incorporated. Mr. Petersen preceded her in death on Sept. 24, 2003.

She was a member of the Evangelical Free Church. She especially enjoyed spending Thursdays with her sister, cooking — especially for the hired men at harvest time, spending time with her grandkids, her cat, and Sunday mornings spent at church and breakfast with family.