SPALDING — Margie Ann Berger, 85, of Spalding went to her heavenly home Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Her final days were spent in her home surrounded by family and friends sharing much love and laughter.
A Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church with Fr. Antony Thekkekara and Fr. James Murphy officiating. Burial will follow in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery, Spalding. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a 6 p.m. Rosary. CDC guidelines will be followed. Masks will be required at the visitation and funeral.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Spalding Nutrition Center.
Levander Funeral Home of Spalding is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.
Margie Ann Berger was born Oct. 6, 1934, in Spalding, to Edward and Joan (O’Gorman) O’Neill. Margie Ann graduated from Spalding Academy in 1952 and worked at an insurance company in Omaha before returning to teach for six years in the Spalding area.
On June 6, 1959, she married Edward F. Berger at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Spalding. To this union, six daughters and four sons were born: Kathy Berger of Lincoln, Paul (Patty) Berger of Ayr, Barb (Steve) Devine of Eustis, Mary (Mike) Aken of Omaha, Janelle (Jeff) Pritchard of Spalding, Steve (Kristen) Berger of Callaway, Jim (Dana) Berger of Lincoln, Neil (Anne) Berger of Grand Island, Angie (Chad) Peterson of Bellevue, and Lynette (Ryan) Rohlfs of Omaha.
Margie Ann was a busy housewife and mother and, once her children were all in school, she began her 29-year career at Friendship Villa Manor as a CNA. Margie Ann was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic church, St. Anne’s Altar Society, St. Gerard’s Club and the American Legion Auxiliary, where she served as chaplin for many years. After 26 years of marriage, Ed died as a result of a hunting accident and Margie Ann was left with four kids still at home. Her children so admired her strength and faithfulness to the Lord’s will.
Once “retired,” she worked at Spalding Academy, Spalding Public and Riverside Schools. She treasured her time at the schools and was a favorite of many of the students. Margie Ann enjoyed bowling, playing cards, bingo and slot machines. Her shoes were always by the door and if she was spending time with her family and friends, she was just a boomin’!
She is survived by her 10 children and their spouses; 19 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister-in-law ,Dolores Bailey; several nieces, nephews, friends and other relatives.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward; grandson, Joseph T. Berger; brother and sister-in-law, Mike (Pat) O’Neill; and brother Paul O’Neill.
