SPALDING — Margie Ann Berger, 85, of Spalding went to her heavenly home Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Her final days were spent in her home surrounded by family and friends sharing much love and laughter.

A Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church with Fr. Antony Thekkekara and Fr. James Murphy officiating. Burial will follow in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery, Spalding. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a 6 p.m. Rosary. CDC guidelines will be followed. Masks will be required at the visitation and funeral.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Spalding Nutrition Center.

Levander Funeral Home of Spalding is in charge of the arrangements.

Margie Ann Berger was born Oct. 6, 1934, in Spalding, to Edward and Joan (O’Gorman) O’Neill. Margie Ann graduated from Spalding Academy in 1952 and worked at an insurance company in Omaha before returning to teach for six years in the Spalding area.